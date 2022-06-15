Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a stabbing incident at a care institution in Rotterdam. Among those hurt was a 25-year-old man from Spijkenisse, who was working for the facility at the time. The other injured person was both the assailant, and a client at the facility.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene just after 10 a.m. An ambulance was sent soon after, along with a trauma team traveling by helicopter.

"A mobile medical team came to the scene to provide first aid to the injured employee, as well as to the 73-year-old suspect who was also injured," police said. They were both stabilized and taken to an area hospital. The healthcare worker was critically injured. The suspect was placed in police custody.

"The emotional impact is great and victim support has been arranged for all those involved, employees, and clients of the care institution."

The case was still under investigation, police said later in the afternoon.