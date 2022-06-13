Due to staff shortages at NS, fewer trains will run on the route between Arnhem, Schiphol, and Rotterdam from Monday. Instead of a train every ten minutes, there will be one every 15 minutes. NS said it is forced to take this measure due to the shortage in the labor market.

"[A train every 15 minutes] is sufficient for this line with the current lower passenger numbers. It means that the effect for travelers will remain limited for the time being," NS said.

However, the carrier added that more measures might need to be taken this summer. NS may need to run shorter trains than usual where passenger flows allow it.

At the moment, the Dutch rail company has about 1,100 vacancies. NS said it was prepared for the outflow of staff through, for example, retirement and early retirement. The company had geared up its recruitment to that expectation but is now also facing high absenteeism in the aftermath of the coronavirus and a shortage in the labor market that is much larger than previously thought.