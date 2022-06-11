A rather pleasant weekend is expected in the Netherlands, with mostly dry days across the country, and a mix of sunny and cloudy skies. The dry days are likely to continue through the week, when temperatures will continue to climb, according to the KNMI, the national meteorological institute.

The sun will already be shining in many parts of the country on Saturday morning, though strong winds are possible along the coast. The low temperature of 14 degrees Celsius should climb slightly on the Wadden Islands, but will rise up to 23 degrees in the southeast of the country. "From the west, it will become sunny and dry throughout the day with cumulus clouds inland, dissipating from late afternoon," the KNMI stated.

Overnight temperatures should be slightly chillier at 11 degrees, but could climb back up to the low twenties by midday on Sunday. The KNMI predicted a prolonged period of "mostly dry" weather mixed with "sunny spells and afternoon temperatures around normal." Monday will likely be the coldest day of the week, with daytime temperatures in the high teens dropping to eight degrees early on Tuesday.

The high temperature should range from 22 to 26 degrees on Wednesday. Roughly the same is expected on Thursday. About a 60 percent chance of sunshine is expected on both days, with a mild wind out of the west.

Following that, those in the Netherlands can still expect regular periods of sun, but with a higher chance day will be mixed with bouts of rain. Friday and next weekend should see maximum temperatures roughly around the long-term average of 20 to 21 degrees. That could start to cool off after.