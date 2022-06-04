Shots were fired at a catering building early Saturday morning on Vierambachtstraat in Rotterdam. It was the third time this year the building has come under fire.

No one was injured in the shooting, which several different residents reported to the police around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday. Someone also shot at the same building in January and March of this year, according to the police.

Officers found some damage to the property where bullets hit. Police are investigating the case and asking witnesses to come forward.