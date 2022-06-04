The holiday weekend is expected to kick off with a pleasant, warm day with long stretches of sun. Although the warm days will continue into next week, showers and lightning could disappoint some on Sunday.

"There is a reasonable chance of a thunderstorm warning being issued on Sunday," Dutch meteorological institute KNMI said.

The weekend should get started with an incredible day where the temperature will climb to about 23 degrees Celsius in the central region of the country. It could rise up to 26 or 27 degrees in Limburg, but might not make it out of the high teens in the northern provinces. During the morning hours, those in the Wadden Islands could see some heavy cloud cover. Northeastern winds should be moderate, but this can be "quite strong along the western coast," the KNMI cautioned.

The mostly-cloudy Sunday will see a few showers, and possibly thunder. "From Monday, a mix of sun and clouds with occasional showers. The maximum temperatures are around 21°C roughly similar to the long-term average," the institute stated.

The rest of the week will see daytime temperatures range from about 22 to 24 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures in the low teens. A 50-50 chance of precipitation is expected throughout the week.

From Friday onward, those in the Netherlands should continue to expect a fair probability of a single daily burst of rain, or possibly thunderstorms. On the plus side, the high temperature is expected to stay above average.