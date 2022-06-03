The police found two people dead in a home on Zesde Reit in Den Bosch on Thursday evening. Officers went to check the house after locals reported that they hadn't heard from their neighbors in a while, the Oost-Brabant police said on Twitter.

The bodies were found around 8:00 p.m. So far, nothing is known about what happened, how long the victims were in the house before discovery, or the identity of the victims. The police are still working to find out whether the victims are the residents of the home. A violent crime has not been ruled out.

Local residents told Omroep Brabant that a mother and daughter lived in the home. The neighbors became suspicious after learning that the resident's car was parked further up in the neighborhood, and they hadn't seen movement in the house for some time. They thought the residents were on vacation, according to the broadcaster.