Thunderstorms will hit the Netherlands this afternoon, moving from southwest to northeast across the country. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for strong winds with gusts up to 70 kilometers per hour and hail around 1 cm large, covering the country's southern half.

The code yellow warning first takes effect in Zeeland at 4:00 p.m., Zuid-Holland and Noord-Brabant follow at 5:00 p.m., and then Utrecht, Gelderland, and Limburg at 6:00 p.m. The worst of the storms should leave the Netherlands by 10:00 p.m.

"Chance of lightning strikes and strong winds. Traffic and outside activities may be hindered," the KNMI warned. "Avoid open water and open areas. Do not shelter under trees. Follow weather reports and warnings."

The northern half of the country will also see some showers today. There will also be periods of sunshine. Maximums will range between 17 and 20 degrees.

Wednesday will again see some periods of sunshine mixed with showers, especially in the north and east. The showers should leave the country by Wednesday evening. Maximums will range between 14 degrees in the north and 18 degrees in the southeast.

Thursday and Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds, but with little to no rain expected. Maximums will slowly increase, reaching 23 degrees on Friday.