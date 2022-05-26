Vitesse can play the final playoffs against AZ in front of a full South Tribune in the GelreDome on Thursday. Hairline cracks were found in the concrete of that stand, but that will not cause any problems in the short term, the municipality of Arnhem said.

"Maintenance of the stands is necessary, but only in the long term. At the moment, there is no need to close the stands," said a spokesperson for the municipality of Arnhem. She confirmed reports from De Gelderlander that Nederstede, the stadium owner, sent a letter to the municipality raising concerns about the hairline cracks. "That is not new. That was discovered a while ago. We have received the letter and will answer it properly."

Vitesse agreed. "The safety of the South Tribune can be guaranteed, as recently also emerged from research into the constructive safety of the stadium. Inquiries with the municipality of Arnhem and the Environment Agency of the Region fo Arnhem (ODRA) also confirmed that the South Tribune could be used safely," the Arnhem football club said.

Vitesse qualified for the final playoffs in the GelreDome on Sunday, beating FC Utrecht. If the Arnhem club wins the finals, it will get a ticket for the preliminary round of the Conference League. Vitesse reported that the South Tribune is wholly sold out for Thursday.

The return is in Alkmaar on Sunday.