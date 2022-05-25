Bad news for Netherlands residents expecting to spend the long weekend on the beach. The weather for the coming days will be cool for the time of year, with scattered showers expected every day into next week. There will also be some periods of sunshine, according to the meteorological institute KNMI.

Wednesday will see periods of sunshine and a few showers. Afternoon temperatures will range between 16 degrees on the northwestern coast and 20 degrees in the south. The southwesterly wind will be moderate, increasing to strong along the coast and the IJsselmeer.

Overnight will see showers across the country, though the clouds may clear up in the northwest during the early morning hours. Minimums will drop to around 12 degrees.

Thursday will see some local rain in the southeast. The rest of the day will be cloudy, with some light rain expected in the evening. Maximums will range between 17 and 20 degrees, north to south, with a moderate to strong westerly wind.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be cool for the time of year, with maximums climbing to around 15 degrees. There is a solid chance of rain every day until at least Tuesday, but also room for some sunshine.