Limburg is bracing for thunderstorms set to hit the province on Thursday afternoon. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code orange weather warning that includes large hailstones and gusts up to over 100 kilometers per hour. Many schools closed early to get kids home before the storm hits, and NS canceled some trains ahead of the severe weather.

No intercity trains will run on the route between Heerlen and Utrecht until further notice, NS said on Friday. Intercity trains continue to run between Maastricht and Amsterdam. Arriva is also still running trains according to schedule, according to 1Limburg.

Several schools, including the primary schools under Innovo, sent their pupils home early to make sure they got home safely before the weather hit.

The fair in Maastricht won't open until the storm has passed. The one in Nederweert-Eind will only open at 5:00 p.m., not 3:00 p.m. as planned.

The code orange weather warning for Limburg is in effect until 4:00 p.m., after which a code yellow warning applies for another hour. "Danger from lightning strikes, flooding, hail, and strong winds. Take measures to prevent damage and injury," the KNMI warned.

A code yellow warning also applies for Noord-Brabant and Gelderland until 5:00 p.m. There gusts up to 75 kilometers per hour may occur, as well as lighting strikes, downpours, and hail. "Avoid open water and open areas, and do not shelter under trees. Follow weather reports and warnings," the KNMI said.

Dutch infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat also said the storm would likely affect the situation on the roads during the afternoon. Specifically, in Limburg, "traffic there will be affected by hail, gusts of wind, and heavy rainfall," the organization said on Twitter.