Minister Ernst Kuipers of Public Health thinks it "wise" to keep a close eye on developments around the monkeypox virus. "There is a good chance it will come here," the Minister said.

The Netherlands must look at how severe the virus is and whether action needs to be taken. "But it is really up to the RIVM to make sensible statements about this," Kuipers said.

The monkeypox virus, which can cause rashes and flu-like symptoms, has already surfaced in several countries in Europe and North America in the past month. Belgium also confirmed two infections. "There are no signs so far that the virus is here," Kuipers said.

The Minister said that he does not have the impression that the virus causes serious health problems but would like to know more about this from the RIVM. According to him, the institute may propose vaccination against it. "So far, I have not received that request or proposal. I await the advice," said Kuipers.

He stressed that the virus is "really different from corona," "both in numbers and in the spread."