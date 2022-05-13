The police found a burned body in the backyard of a house on Gabardinestraat in Tilburg on Friday morning. Investigators believe the victim is a woman. What happened to her is unclear.

Responding police officers found the body after a report at around 10:30 a.m., according to Omroep Brabant. The charred body had been there for several hours.

The police believe that the incident happened last night, a police spokesperson said to the broadcaster. The man who lives in the house was taken to the police station for questioning.

"There are stories going around in the neighborhood, but he is not a suspect yet," the police said to Omroep Brabant. "The man will be questioned."

The forensic team is at the scene to investigate.