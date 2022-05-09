The police shot a 35-year-old man in the leg near Utrecht Central Station on Sunday afternoon, shortly after he threatened two NS employees with a stabbing weapon, the police and NS said.

Police officers tracked down the man on Laan van Puttenburg after he threatened the NS employees at the old NS building, a police spokesperson said to NU.nl. The man ignored multiple warnings, after which the police shot him, the spokesperson said.

The 35-year-old man from Oude-Tonge in Zuid-Holland was conscious when emergency services took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said to the newspaper.

An NS spokesperson told NU.nl that the employees were shaken but doing well under the circumstances. "We are pleased that the police arrived so quickly and that the suspect has been arrested." The threatened employees will press charges.