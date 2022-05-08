Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management) visited Schiphol Airport Saturday, urging the airport to do everything in its power to ensure the chaos of recent weeks does not repeat itself. Staff shortages and working conditions must be addressed, he said, according to the NOS.

Although the coronavirus pandemic caused setbacks and there is currently a personnel shortage across many sectors, Harbers said this was no excuse. "That does not relieve you of the obligation to do everything you can to ensure that your basic product, the handling of passengers and aircraft, returns to the quality we are used to from Schiphol," he said.

Schiphol has seen long lines, crowds, delays and cancellations the past few weeks. This was caused by the convergence of the May holidays, staff shortages and a KLM ground crew strike two weeks ago. Almost all trade unions also criticized KLM for its treatment of employees.

Harbers encouraged the airport to make sure it has enough employees. "And good employership is necessary for people to enjoy coming to work here," he emphasized, according to the NOS.