Mothers' Day in the Netherlands will have great weather for spending time outside. The sun will shine abundantly, with no rain expected. The day will be a bit chillier than the preceding days.

Maximums will climb to around 15 to 17 degrees. The northeasterly wind will be moderate.

Sunday will be the last chilly day in the Netherlands for a while. Temperatures will steadily climb in the course of next week, possibly reaching 26 degrees on Wednesday.

After that, the chance of showers increases, and maximums may dip again slightly.