Schiphol Airport has again predicted more travelers and longer waiting times on Saturday due to the May holidays. Both arrival and departure halls are expected to be busy.

There will be longer lines than usual at check-in desks, passport control and security in the departure halls, the airport predicts. For arriving travelers, there will also be longer lines at passport control and while getting baggage. Crowds are expected to peak from around 8 a.m. to noon, according to the airport's forecast.

After consultation with airlines, a number of flights have been moved. The airport also added an extra roof outside to create more waiting space.

Schiphol will deploy office staff and employees from a security company to manage the passenger flows in the departure hall. A spokesperson emphasized that they are not security guards.

It is expected that 57,000 travelers will board a plane at Schiphol on Saturday. On Sunday, 63,000 passengers will depart from the airport.

Schiphol has been discussing the expected holiday crowds with airlines in recent days. Tour operator Corendon will divert three departing flights to Rotterdam The Hague Airport this weekend. TUI is moving two flights to Rotterdam airport and Transavia one.

The airport was beset by major problems the past two weekends amid May holiday traffic. On April 23, KLM baggage handlers went on strike, leading to delays and large crowds. Last weekend, staff shortages were the main concern. This again resulted in long waiting times for passengers and Schiphol asked the airlines to cancel flights as well. Some flights will depart to other airports such as Rotterdam The Hague Airport.