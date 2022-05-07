Saturday will see scattered showers in the Netherlands, starting in the northwestern half in the morning and moving southeast by the afternoon. Most places will see the sun when it is not raining, according to the meteorological institute KNMI.

The weekend starts off rainy for the northwest, but the clouds will disappear by afternoon, making room for lots of sunshine. The southeasterly half of the country will have sunshine in the morning, but some showers in the afternoon. Only the north is unlikely to see much sun, with persistent cloud cover lasting at least till evening.

Maximum temperatures will range between 12 degrees in the northern coastal areas and 21 degrees in the southeast. There will be a moderate north- to northwesterly wind.

Sunday will see sunny and dry spring weather, though the day may be chilly with maximums in the mid- to high teens.