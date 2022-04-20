There were 1,126 patients with Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Wednesday, the lowest total since January 23. That figure was 39 fewer than on the previous day, after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. The patient total was 17 percent lower than last Wednesday, according to the LCPS.

The patient tally included 77 people in intensive care units. The last time the ICU level dipped that low was on July 18. The figure fell by eight compared to Tuesday afternoon. Though the ICU tally has fluctuated around 100 over the past two weeks, it has held below 200 since February 10.

The other 1,049 patients were in regular care wards, a net decrease of 31. Hospitals admitted 125 new patients with the disease the past 24 hours, including six who went straight to intensive care.

A total of 3,518 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. That brought down the seven-day moving average for the 40th consecutive time. The moving average stood at 3,323, 60 percent lower compared to the previous week. The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (283), Rotterdam (133), and The Hague (106).

While the Dutch government has been encouraging wider use of self-test kits, it has recently stopped advising people to get confirmation that they are infected when a self-test gives a positive result.