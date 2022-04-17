Two separate stabbings on the same night in the Rotterdam area left a 21-year-old woman and 35-year-old man injured. Investigations are ongoing and six people have been detained in connection with the man's stabbing.

Around midnight on Sunday, a young woman was stabbed at an intersection by Werf van Pronk in Vlaardingen while bicycling home from her hockey club. She was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking CCTV footage, surveying the neighborhood and interviewing witnesses. The victim's route began at a hockey club in Schiedam and then progressed down the Kethelweg, toward the Emaus, after which she entered the Kortedijk, according to the police. Authorities ask anyone along this route with security cameras or car dashcams to share video footage, so they can piece together the event.

Around the same time that night, police were called to a house on Schalkeroord in the south of Rotterdam where a 35-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times. They arrested six men, who are currently in custody.