A 27-year-old Dutch man died on Friday while canyoning in southern Switzerland near the Italian border, NOS reports. The man lived in Switzerland.

The man sustained fatal injuries after falling into a river while he was rappelling in a canyon. After his fall, he was unable to get out of the water.

His partner was able to rescue him from the river and he was taken by rescuers to the hospital in the town of Linescio. He died of his injuries there, according to NOS.

The sport of canyoning involves rappelling down rock faces, swimming, climbing and jumping.