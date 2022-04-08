The European Commission is once again making free train tickets available for young people from the EU. On 1 July, there will be 1,273 tickets available for Dutch 18-year-olds who want to explore EU countries for a maximum of 30 days. A total of 35,000 European young people can take the train for free.

Young people born between 1 July 2003 and 30 June 2004 can register online for these free tickets until noon on 21 April. If selected, they can travel by train free of charge for 30 days between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023. Interested parties must answer a few questions about the EU to qualify.

Those selected will also get a pass for discounts on public transport, accommodation, and cultural institutions. In October, a second round will be held for another 35,000 rail passes for those turning 18 in the second half of the year.

This year is the European Year of Youth. "We celebrate that with this," said European Commission vice-chairman Margaritis Schinas. "We owe that to an entire generation that has not been able to travel for the past two years because of the coronavirus. Good luck everyone!"

The DiscoverEU program was launched in the summer of 2018. Since then, 130,000 people have traveled in the EU with a free rail pass.