The wet and windy weather resulted in the worst rush hour this year on Thursday morning. Traffic peaked at around 8:50 a.m. with 887 kilometers of traffic jams covering Dutch roads, according to the travelers' association ANWB. The stormy weather will continue into the evening, so ANWB expects that evening rush hour will be another doozy.

"At around 8:45 a.m., there was a total delay of almost 3,000 minutes on the road. This makes it the busiest Thursday morning of the year," said Jorn de Vries of Flitsmeister. "The old record for Thursday morning stood at about 2,500 minutes. The nasty weather seems to be the cause of the many traffic jams."

Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning covering the entire country, starting from Limburg at 10:00 a.m. Gusts could reach 75 kilometers per hour inland and 90 km/h along the coast, the meteorological institute warned.

The ANWB expects another busy rush hour this evening due to showers and strong winds. The roads will likely be busiest in Zuid-Holland and Noord-Brabant, the association said.