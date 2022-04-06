The Dutch customs authorities seized 14 yachts owned by Russians at Dutch yacht builders, Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs wrote to parliament. The luxury ships cannot leave the country because of sanctions against Russia, President Vladimir Putin, and oligarchs. The yachts may also not be formally delivered and handed over to the owners, NOS reports.

It involves 12 yachts under construction and two yachts under maintenance. Customs investigated the market of yacht builders and traders. "We notice that the shipyards in the Netherlands are fully cooperating despite the major impact of the sanctions," Customs director-general Nanette van Chelven said to the broadcaster. An investigation is still ongoing at 15 shipyards and five traders.

Hoekstra reported that 516 million euros in Russian assets had been frozen, and 155 million euros in transactions have been blocked in the Netherlands.

After criticism from the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, the government is stepping up the implementation and enforcement of sanctions against Russia. On Monday, former minister Stef Blok was appointed as the sanction compliance coordinator. He will supervise the freezing of Russian assets and seizure of Russian real estate and boats in the Netherlands.