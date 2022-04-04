National football coach Louis van Gaal has been suffering from prostate cancer for some time, he announced on Sunday on the television program Humberto. The 70-year-old coach had not yet informed his players of his illness because he did not want to influence their performance, he said.

"They don't know. They see a blush on my cheeks and think: what a healthy guy that is. That is, of course, not the case," said Van Gaal in Humberto Tan's program. Van Gaal was a guest on the program to promote his film LOUIS.

According to Van Gaal, he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He's received 25 irradiation treatments. "Look, you don't die from prostate cancer. It is usually the underlying diseases that kill you." Van Gaal intends to go to the World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year despite his illness. He is in his third term as national coach. He also worked for major clubs like FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United.

Since the Humberto broadcast on Sunday evening, Van Gaal has received much support from clubs and people in the football world on social media. Manchester United sent him "strength and courage" in a tweet. The European football association UEFA and his other former club FC Barcelona also sent messages of support.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to our old manager Louis van Gaal," tweeted FC Barcelona, where Van Gaal was the coach for two periods. "Stay strong and get well soon, Louis." UEFA posted a similar message. "On behalf of the European football community, we send our best wishes to the Dutch national coach. Our thoughts are with you, Louis."