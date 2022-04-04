The person still trapped under a collapsed house in Oldenzaal is the father of the family of five who lived there, AD reports. Rescue workers freed the mother and a daughter from the rubble and took them to a hospital in Enschede with unknown injuries. The son was outside when the house collapsed due to a gas explosion. The second daughter was not home, according to the newspaper.

Emergency services have contact with the trapped man and are working their way to him. His condition is unknown. Neighbors saw the son after the explosion and collapse. According to the newspaper, he is in shock but seems to be unharmed.

The fire brigade deployed dogs to search for any further victims, but this is just a precaution, spokesperson Wendy Franke of the Twente Fire Brigade said to AD. They have no reason to believe anyone else was in the home when it collapsed.

The emergency services asked locals to bring wheelbarrows to help move rubble out of the way. Specialist Technical Assistant teams are at the scene. They specialize in stabilizing structures and finding and rescuing people trapped under debris.

The emergency services also set up a reception area at the hockey association Bully for people who need help dealing with the mental impact of the explosion and collapse. "Bystanders and people involved can go there to talk about the incident or just be together," the fire department said on Twitter.