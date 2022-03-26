After a week of lovely weather in the Netherlands, the temperature is expected to begin cooling off a bit over the weekend. The maximum temperature was likely to be between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and a degree cooler on Sunday, according to the meteorological office, KNMI.

The weather on Saturday was likely to warm up despite being just a few degrees above freezing during the overnight hours. This was expected to bring about dense fog, particularly in the north. As the day progresses, it should be partly sunny and mostly dry, with a light wind no more than 20 km/h from the north.

An almost identical day was predicted for Sunday, though it could be slightly warmer during the early morning hours than the previous day. The wind will shift somewhat, from out of the northwest, but should still remain mild.

Going into next week, the KNMI expected daytime temperatures to peak at 13 degrees on Monday, and 10 degrees on Tuesday. With each new day comes an increased chance of precipitation, though people could still see a fair bit of sun on Tuesday.

The meteorologists predicted that it will get "quite cold" at night from Wednesday on, with frost expected inland at night and during the early morning hours. As April gets underway, the temperature could start to rise again, possibly bringing some rain.