The number of patients with coronavirus in Dutch hospitals fell by 91 people on Saturday to 1,906, according to the most recent figures from the National Coordination Center for Patients Spreading (LCPS). This is the lowest number in almost a week.

In the nursing wards, 1,757 people with coronavirus are being treated, 97 fewer than Friday. There are now 149 people in intensive care units. That is six more than a day earlier.

In the past 24 hours, 226 new coronavirus patients were admitted to the nursing wards. Seventeen patients with coronavirus were brought in on the ICUs.

Positive coronavirus tests also fell in the past 24 hours and are in line with a further declining trend. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) received a report of 28,130 coronavirus infections between Friday and Saturday morning. On Friday, that number was 35,024 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, and on Wednesday it was still 42,797.

The weekly average dropped to 36,048. On Friday, this was still at 37,971. The weekly average has been falling since Friday, March 11, when there were 69,191 positive tests per day.

In Amsterdam, 1,233 coronavirus infections were found. Rotterdam had 903 positive coronavirus test, Utrecht has 756, The Hague had 713 and Groningen had 441.

RIVM received 20 reports of people who died from their coronavirus infection. Deaths were recorded in Het Hogeland in Groningen, Zeist, Rheden in Gelderland and Harderwijk, among others. The fact that they have now been reported does not mean that the deceased died within the past day.