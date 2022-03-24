Ukrainian students who study in the Netherlands and who have encountered financial problems, for reasons including the war in their home country, can ask for help from their research university, applied sciences university, or upper vocational institution. Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf replied to parliamentary questions that institutions "can make a financial contribution for the short term.

The Cabinet already set aside one million euros for this. This allocation can be increased if necessary, Dijkgraaf reported earlier this month.

According to the minister, "several Ukrainian students" are having trouble accessing their money. One reason is because some Ukrainian banks that manage their accounts have set withdrawal limits. There are also cases of family members who empty their bank accounts so that they can flee the country, Dijkgraaf said. The minister has advised Ukrainian students to deposit the money they can access in a Dutch bank account.

Dijkgraaf emphasized that higher education institutions are not obligated to help support the livelihood of their students. Students who are unable to get assistance from their university can also turn to the municipality or the national government, Dijkgraaf said.

There are currently about 800 students from Ukraine situated in the Netherlands. About sixty Ukrainians also attend a higher vocational education program.