The average number of daily coronavirus infections in the Netherlands fell on Thursday to its lowest point since March 3. After 13 consecutive decreases, the figure dropped back towards 40 thousand.

A total of 39,159 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Wednesday and Thursday morning. That brought the seven-day moving average down to 40,606. Raw data from the RIVM showed that the figure was 28 percent lower compared to last Thursday.

An average of 66.4 percent of those tested by the GGD between March 15-21 received a positive diagnosis for the infection. During that time, testing fell by 29 percent to 61,200 per day.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (1,737), Rotterdam (1,152), and The Hague (1,058). Amsterdam’s tally was less than 5 percent above the average in the capital. The other two cities posted totals slightly below their respective averages.

There were 1,973 people with Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Thursday afternoon, according to hospital monitor LCPS. That was 54 fewer than a day earlier, after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. That put the total at less than 1 percent above where it was a week ago, suggesting that the surge the hospitals faced earlier this month has leveled off.

The intensive care units were treating 147 of the Covid-19 patients, a net decrease of 11. That figure has remained below 200 for over six weeks, and in March has fluctuated around the five-month low. The remaining 1,826 patients were being treated in regular care wards, a net decrease of 43.

Dutch hospitals admitted 243 patients with the disease since Wednesday afternoon, including 13 sent directly to intensive care. On average, hospitals admitted 247 people each of the past seven days, a reduction of 3 percent in a week.

The LCPS counts all patients who test positive for the coronavirus in their statistics, regardless of their symptoms. Anyone who tests positive has to be isolated away from other patients, causing a strain on hospital resources. The organization works to relieve overcrowding at the hospitals.