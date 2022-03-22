The number of patients with Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals continued to fluctuate around the two thousand mark, as it has for about a week. There were 1,990 patients with the disease in hospital care on Tuesday afternoon, a net decrease of 27 in a day after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. When the patient tally topped two thousand on Monday, it set a 90-day high as it was the first time the LCPS had reported such a high figure since the last week of December.

The patient total was about 2 percent higher than last Tuesday, and a similar increase would push the figure above 2,030. Out of the current total, 158 patients were in intensive care, a net increase of ten. The ICU tally has remained below 200 for about six weeks, and has continued to hover around its lowest point since mid-October. The other 1,832 patients were in regular care wards, a net decrease of 37.

Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 304 patients with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the LCPS. That figure includes 30 people sent directly to intensive care. On average, hospitals admitted 247 patients with the disease each of the past seven days, the same as a week earlier.

The RIVM said that 40,543 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday morning. That lowered the seven-day average for the 11th straight time. The figure fell to 45,177, based on raw data alone. A combination of raw and corrected data showed the average down 27 percent in a week to 44,759.

The positivity rate remained below the peak of 70 percent set earlier this month, but was still high at 66.2 percent. That figure was measured by the RIVM during the last calendar week of coronavirus testing, with the number of tests completed having slipped 28 percent to fewer than 65,000 per day, on average.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (1,651), The Hague (1,147), and Rotterdam (1,114). Both Amsterdam and Rotterdam totals were about 11 percent below average, while the tally in The Hague was roughly level with the mean there.