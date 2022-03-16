Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 1,971 patients with Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon. That was 19 more than on Tuesday, after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. It was the 11th straight day where the hospital total increased. During that period, the total increased by 44 percent.

There were 161 patients in intensive care units, the second day in a row the ICU tally rose by five. The figure has held below 200 for exactly five weeks. The other 1,810 patients were in regular care wards, a net increase of 14. Combined, the patient total was 21 percent higher than a week ago. A similar increase would push the figure up towards 1,385.

The average number of daily hospital admissions has been on the rise for about two weeks. Hospitals admitted 293 patients with Covid-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, including 20 sent to intensive care. On average, hospitals admitted 256 patients with the coronavirus disease each of the past seven days, up 36 percent in a week.

The RIVM said that 60,291 patients tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. That pushed the seven-day moving average down for the fifth straight time. The figure stood at 59,341, down 11 percent compared to last Wednesday.

Amsterdam led all cities with 2,691 residents testing positive, about 240 more than the capital's average. Another 1,589 tested positive in Rotterdam, also nearly 200 above average. In Utrecht, 1,473 residents were diagnosed with the infection, almost 150 above average.

The positivity rate dipped below 66 percent between March 8-14, according to the GGD. During that time, 86,500 people were tested at the GGD daily, down from 92,200 the previous period.