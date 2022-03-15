There were 1,952 people with Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Tuesday afternoon, the highest total since December 29. The patient tally increased ten days straight. During that time, the total jumped by 44 percent in tandem with a surge of infections brought about by the government eliminating most coronavirus restrictions simultaneous with the start of Carnival.

However, the intensive care figures have remained relatively low. There were 156 patients with the disease in intensive care. Although that was a single day increase of five, it remained near a five-month low. The other 1,796 patients were in regular care wards. That rose by 27 to the highest point since December 20.

The hospital total bounced up 23 percent in a week. A similar increase would push the figure up to 2,400.

Hospitals admitted 312 patients between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, the highest total in over 13 weeks. That includes 21 people sent directly to intensive care units. On average, hospitals admitted 247 patients with the disease each of the past seven days, a week-on-week increase of 39 percent. Intensive care admissions jumped on average by a third to 16 per day.

The RIVM said that 52,948 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday morning. Though that was the highest total in three days, it brought the moving average down 3 percent to 61,346, according to raw data from the agency. The average fell by 2 percent compared to last Tuesday.

The three cities with the most new infections are Amsterdam (2,560), The Hague (1,469), and Rotterdam (1,394). The totals in Amsterdam and Rotterdam were close to their respective averages. The daily figure in The Hague was 14 percent above average.