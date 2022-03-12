One of the longest measured series of sunny days in the Netherlands will come to an end on Saturday. The sun shone every day in De Bilt between March 2-11. A longer series of sunny days has only been seen twice before, since these measurements began, Weer.nl reports.

The series of sunny days that the Netherlands could enjoy until Friday lasted no less than 10 days. On these days the sun shone in De Bilt for at least 80 percent of its maximum possible duration. The sun will still show itself on Saturday, but it will no longer be radiantly sunny.

According to Weer.nl, this series does not only set a March record: it also takes third place in the list of the highest number of consecutive days of sunshine in a row. This month, March 2020 and May 1992 all have nine consecutive days of this much sunshine in common. Only in February 2003 and July 1976 was a longer series recorded, with 11 and 13 sunny days in a row respectively.

The last series could have improved the record if clouds had not moved over the Netherlands on March 1, so that the sun only shone for half an hour that day. On Feb. 26, 27 and 28, the sun was also shining in De Bilt.