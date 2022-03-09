Over 74,000 coronavirus infections were diagnosed in the Netherlands since Tuesday, the highest total in 23 days. At the same time, there were 1,630 people in hospitals with Covid-19, the most in 20 days.

The RIVM said that 74,325 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. That pushed the seven-day moving average up for the ninth consecutive time. The average, based solely on raw data, stood at 66,480, an 84-percent increase in a week. The average was at its highest level since February 16.

Daily infections and positivity soared after the government released nearly all coronavirus restrictions, just in time for the annual Carnival festivities. During the first seven days of the month, some 69.8 percent of those who visited the GGD tested positive for the coronavirus. That figure remained near a record high. During that time, an average of 91,405 people were tested daily, up 45 percent in a week.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (3,282), Utrecht (1,618), and Rotterdam (1,608). The total in the capital was the highest in a month, taking the city's average up to 2,451. Utrecht's total was about 7 percent above average, while Rotterdam's total was roughly 20 percent above average.

The current Covid-19 patient total of 1,630, up from 1,586 the previous day. The latest total was 13 percent higher compared to a week earlier. A similar increase would push the figure up to 1,850.

There were 170 patients in intensive care units, a net increase of 13 after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. That was the biggest single ICU rise since February 5, taking the total to its highest point in 16 days. The other 1,460 patients were in regular care wards, a net increase of 31.

Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 233 patients with the disease between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. That includes 19 people sent directly to intensive care, the most in a day since February 19. On average, Dutch hospitals admitted 188 Covid-19 patients each of the past seven days, an increase of 28 percent since last Wednesday.