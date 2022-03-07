The average number of coronavirus infections diagnosed daily in the Netherlands has increased each of the past seven days, reaching 58,544 on Monday, according to raw data from the RIVM. That was 68 percent higher compared to last Monday, bringing the average to its highest point in 18 days.

Approximately 69.8 percent of those tested by the GGD between February 27 and March 5 received a positive diagnosis, setting a new record for any seven day period. That figure grew from 62.1 percent recorded the previous week. About 78,400 were tested daily on average for the period covering the start of March, a weekly increase of 44 percent.

The Dutch Cabinet eliminated nearly all coronavirus restrictions on February 25, just in time for Carnival celebrations. Unsurprisingly, the regions with the most infections are those where Carnival parties were more likely to take place. About a fourth of all infections recorded this past week were diagnosed in residents of a Noord-Brabant municipality, 14 percent occurred in Gelderland, and 10 percent in Limburg, with figures in the latter rising.

The three cities with the most new infections in Monday's data were Amsterdam (1,988), Den Bosch (1,608), and Eindhoven (1,211). Amsterdam's total was about 13 percent below average, but in Den Bosch the tally was about a third above average. The total in Eindhoven was just about 6 percent above average.

There were 1,486 patients with Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Monday afternoon. That was 118 more than the previous day, reflecting an increase of 9 percent. The growth in patients and the growth rate was the most recorded in a single day since February 7.

Out of the patient total, 161 were in intensive care units, an increase of four after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. It was the first time this month the total rose above 160, though the figure remained relatively close to the 20-week low of 147 set last week. The other 1,325 patients were in regular care wards, a net increase of 114.

Dutch hospitals admitted 1,179 patients with the coronavirus disease during the past seven days, a 10 percent increase compared to the previous week. That includes 85 patients sent to an ICU, four fewer than a week earlier. In the past 24 hours, 168 new Covid-19 patients were admitted, including 12 sent directly to intensive care.