The government wishes to remind citizens that the public warning sirens that will go off on Monday are part of a monthly scheduled test, according to the Nationaal Coördinator Terrorismebestrijding en Veiligheid (NCTV). The government has issued this extra reminder to avoid unrest that could be caused by the sounding of the sirens, due to the war in Ukraine.

All 4,278 sirens in the Netherlands are tested at noon on the first Monday of every month so that the public can recognize the sound in the event of an actual disaster. The siren test lasts one minute and 26 seconds. If people do not hear the siren test, they are advised to report this to their security region’s fire brigade.

When sirens sound for longer and several times in succession, this signifies an alarm. People are then instructed to go inside immediately, close their doors and windows and switch off electronic ventilation when they hear this sound. In such a case, more information would be provided via radio or television from regional emergency broadcasters.

Siren tests do not go off during national commemorations or holidays. For example, sirens are not tested in June because the first Monday falls on Whit Monday.