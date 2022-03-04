After a brief respite, the coronavirus is spreading rapidly again, as had been predicted. Some 68,345 people tested positive for the infection between Thursday morning and Friday morning. That is the highest number reported by the RIVM since February 12, about three weeks ago.

In the past seven days, the RIVM registered 300,827 positive tests, an average of 42,975 per day. The average is 15.5 percent higher than a week ago. The weekly average turned around and started to rise for the first time in nearly three weeks.

The government already took into account that the relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions could lead to a new wave of infections. That is among the reasons why high-risk groups were invited to receive a second Covid-19 booster jab, with shots administered from Friday.

Amsterdam had the most positive tests. In the capital, the coronavirus was found in 2,741 residents. In Utrecht, there were 2,099 confirmed infections, and 1,747 in Den Bosch. This is followed by Breda (1610) and Groningen (1432). In the area where many people celebrated Carnival, there are more municipalities with a relatively high number of positive tests, such as Maastricht (853), Land van Cuijk (784), Oss (675) and Roosendaal (653).

Fewer than 150 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units

The number of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care units of Dutch hospitals has fallen below 150 for the first time since October. There are currently 147 patients with Covid-19 in an ICU, according to the most recent figures from the LCPS.

That is eight patients fewer than on Thursday afternoon. During that time, ten new patients with Covid-19 were admitted to an ICU, which was fewer than the number of people who were discharged or who passed away.

In total, there are still 1,391 people with Covid-19 in hospitals. That is a decrease of twenty patients compared to Thursday.

There are currently 1,244 patients in the regular care wards, twelve fewer than on Thursday. Some 153 new patients with the disease were admitted during the time.

The RIVM received ten notifications in the past day that people died as a result of Covid-19. The RIVM learned of 60 such deaths in the past seven days. There is no requirement to report the deaths to the RIVM, nor to do so in a timely manner.