The Netherlands recorded the most coronavirus infections in over two weeks, with 58,391 people testing positive between Wednesday and Thursday morning. It was the fifth straight day that infections rose, and the increase has been swift. The number of positive tests registered by the RIVM was more than double what was reported on Monday.

The newest data pushed the seven-day moving average up 7 percent to 38,608, according to raw data from the health institute. After a weeks-long period where the average consistently fell, the new moving average was nearly flat compared to last Thursday.

About 63.6 percent of those tested by the GGD between February 22-28 received the positive diagnosis. That likely set a new record for the Netherlands. A week ago, that figure was 59.0%.Testing on average fell further to a low for the year, 53,100 people tested per day. That showed signs of rising again, particularly in areas where Carnival was celebrated over the weekend.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (2,671), Rotterdam (1,563), and Utrecht (1,438). Both Amsterdam and Rotterdam posted their highest total in two weeks. In the capital, the daily total was about 50 percent higher than the average there, and Rotterdam’s total was 80 percent above average. Utrecht’s total was also sharply higher than its average of 1,076.

Intensive care units were treating 155 patients with Covid-19, close to a four-month low. That was five fewer than on Wednesday afternoon. Another 1,256 patients with the disease were in regular care wards, down 29 after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

Combined, the hospitals were treating 1,411 patients infected with the coronavirus. That fell by 9 percent in a week.

Hospitals admitted 193 patients with Covid-19 since Wednesday afternoon, the highest total in ten days. That includes nine sent to intensive care units. On average, hospitals admitted 152 patients with the disease per day this past week, down 13 percent compared to the previous week.