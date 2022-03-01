Intensive care units were treating 150 people with Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon, the lowest total since October 18. The ICU level was slashed by 50 percent just in the past six weeks.

Figures from the LCPS show that there were 12 fewer ICU patients with the coronavirus disease compared to Monday afternoon, which also accounts for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. Another 1,258 patients were in regular care wards, a net decrease of 50.

That put the Covid-19 patient total at 1,408, about 4 percent lower than on Monday. The figure has gone down by 13 percent in a week, the strongest weekly drop since mid-January. A similar reduction would bring the patient total down below 1,230.

Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 169 patients with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, including 11 sent directly to intensive care. That brought the seven-day average down to 149, the lowest it has been since January 29. The average number of daily admissions fell by 17 percent in a week.

The RIVM also revealed that 36,529 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday morning. Raw data put the seven-day average up 1 percent in a day to 35,165. A combination of raw and corrected data placed the average at 35,128, which was 21 percent lower than last week.

Amsterdam led all cities with the most new infections: 2,005. That was the highest total reported there in 12 days. It boosted the capital’s average to 1,604. Utrecht also had 985 infections, slightly below its average. Rotterdam residents tested positive another 859 times, slightly above that city’s average.

About 62 percent of those tested by the GGD during the last calendar week received a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus infection. That was likely at or near the all-time record. Testing figures have fallen substantially, with about 54,250 tested each day last week. That was down over 31 percent in a week, and was well below the all-time high of over 146,000 set at the end of January