The hospitality and catering industry's turnover was higher in 2021 than a year earlier, but the increase in turnover did not outweigh the loss in 2020. The hospitality and catering industry still faced strict lockdowns in 2021, and compared to pre-coronavirus 2019, the revenues were still over a quarter lower, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported. The hospitality industry is one of the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.

Turnover in the hospitality industry rose by 13.5 percent last year. All underlying branches posted more revenue. Although hotels had 5.6 percent more turnover last year than in 2020, there was no real recovery. Of all hospitality and catering industry branches, the hotels are still furthest away from their pre-coronavirus level. Compared to 2019, last year's turnover was almost half smaller.

Other accommodation providers, including holiday parks and campsites, realized a turnover growth of 22.9 percent in 2021. In 2020, they were also the only hospitality branch that achieved a turnover increase. The holiday parks and campsites benefited from many locals holidaying in the Netherlands instead of abroad and the higher prices.

The catering sector's turnover grew by 13.9 percent but was still 22.2 percent away from the 2019 level. Restaurants, cafes, canteens, and catering businesses achieved turnover growth but still recorded significantly less turnover in 2019. Fast food restaurants, including snack bars and cafeterias, were less affected by the coronavirus measures. Their turnover was 18 percent higher than in 2020. Compared to 2019, their turnover was 1.7 percent higher. Fastfood restaurants and other overnight accommodations were the only branches to achieve more turnover in 2021 than in 2019.

In the last quarter of 2021, turnover in the hospitality and catering industry fell by 19.5 percent compared to the previous quarter. This is mainly due to the Cabinet tightening coronavirus measures. Because the Christmas period fell precisely into the hard lockdown that started on December 19, many entrepreneurs missed a large part of their turnover. The hotel and catering industry experienced a strong recovery in the third quarter when restrictions were eased.