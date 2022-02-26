A 24-year-old woman from The Hague died on Friday afternoon following a violent incident. A 28-year-old man from Rotterdam was arrested the same afternoon.

The suspect reported to a police station on Friday afternoon and said that a deceased woman would be located in a house on Van Maanenkade, according to the police. Many students live in the building where the woman was found, according to Omroep West. The woman appeared to have died from her injuries as a result of the violence.

Police assume the crime was relationship-related. An investigation into the cause of the incident is currently underway about the incident’s cause and the connection between the victim and the suspect, according to authorities. The suspect will be brought before an examining magistrate.