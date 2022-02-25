Various cities in the Netherlands lit buildings up in blue and yellow or hung the Ukrainian flag on Thursday to show support for the country after Russia invaded the neighboring country. The Adam Toren in Amsterdam and Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam were colored in blue and yellow, as was the St. Bavo Church tower in Haarlem. A collection of city hall buildings were also adorned in blue and yellow lighting, or with the flag of Ukraine.

📸 De Erasmusbrug in Rotterdam en het stadhuis in Den Haag kleuren blauw-geel in solidariteit met het Oekraïense volk.



Volg alle ontwikkelingen in ons liveblog: https://t.co/mFl9EnlvPh pic.twitter.com/L5wxJq8ZgZ — AD.nl (@ADnl) February 24, 2022

Russia started attacking Ukraine on Thursday morning. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reported explosions in many cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Kramatorsk, and Russian troops in the coastal towns of Mariupol and Odesa. More rockets hit Kyiv on Friday morning. The EU imposed sanctions against Russia.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and everyone affected by the violence. Our thoughts are very much with the people there and with the Ukrainian community in the Netherlands, who will be anxious about the situation of their families and friends.” King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima said.

Bavo-toren kleurt blauw en geel voor Oekraïne: De toren van de Grote of Sint Bavo-kerk op de Grote Markt is vanavond aangelicht in de kleuren van de vlag van Oekraïne. De gemeente heeft dit besloten naar aanleiding van de Russische inval in het land. De… https://t.co/DiWZ6VSSEe pic.twitter.com/HHcl41yoJY — haarlem (@haarlem) February 24, 2022

"It is an act of unprecedented aggression, cannot be justified in any way, and it is a serious threat to the stability of Europe and the whole world," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said about the invasion. "It affects our security, of the entire NATO area, of the whole European Union. It requires our full attention, and we will give that."

He said that the Netherlands would push for "maximum sanctions" against Vladimir Putin and his government. "We are not in conflict with the Russian people," the Dutch Prime Minister said.

Den Haag city hall

Het stadhuis wordt vanaf vandaag in blauw en geel - de kleuren van de Oekraïense vlag - verlicht. 🇺🇦 Daarmee toont Den Haag, internationale stad van Vrede & Recht, solidariteit naar Oekraïne, haar inwoners en de slachtoffers die er zijn te betreuren. (Foto’s: Valerie Kuypers) pic.twitter.com/21TXeQt7ja — Newsroom Den Haag (@Newsroom070) February 24, 2022

Almere city hall

We zijn enorm geschrokken van de ontwikkelingen in Oekraïne. 💙💛 Om de Oekraïners een hart onder de riem te steken, verlichten we het stadhuis vanavond in de blauw-gele kleuren van de Oekraïense vlag. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vM8tArFFfi — almere (@almere) February 24, 2022

A'dam Toren in Amsterdam

A'DAM Toren Amsterdam❌❌❌ verlicht met de kleuren van de Oekraïense vlag🇺🇦 #ukraine #Ucrania @Adam_Toren light up with the colors of the Ucrain flag 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/irRSLoJcXK — alphons nieuwenhuis (@alphonsnet) February 24, 2022

Weesp city hall

Gouda city hall