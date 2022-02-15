Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 259 patients with Covid-19 between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, the most in a day since December 14. That lifted the seven-day moving average up to 201 hospitalizations per day, the highest the average has been in nearly eight weeks. The average rose by 6 percent in a week.

There were 1,656 patients in hospitals with the coronavirus disease on Tuesday. That rose by 102 in a day, after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. The hospital tally was 5 percent higher compared to last Tuesday.

The increase was entirely confined to regular care wards, which counted 1,475 Covid-19 patients, the most since December 24. The other 181 were in intensive care, the same as on Monday. The regular care wards admitted 248 Covid-19 patients in the past 24 hours, while the ICUs admitted 11.

The RIVM said that 53,548 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday morning, according to raw data from the RIVM. That pushed the seven-day moving average down to 70,499, about 19 percent lower compared to the previous week.

About 57.6 percent of those tested by the GGD last week received the positive diagnosis for the infection. Roughly 119,000 were tested on average each day that week, down from 140,000 the previous week.

Some 2,363 residents of Amsterdam tested positive, more than any other municipality. That brought the capital’s average to 2,723. Another 1,722 in Utrecht received the positive diagnosis slightly below the city’s average. Rotterdam placed third with 1,603 infections, about 300 below the average there.