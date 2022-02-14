There were 1,554 patients with Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Monday afternoon, an increase of 5 percent since Sunday. On that day, 1,482 patients were in treatment. The hospital total rose by 4 percent in a week. A similar increase would push the figure up to 1,625.

The intensive care units were treating 181 of the Covid-19 patients, an increase of two after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. Despite two consecutive days of relatively small increases, the ICU figure remained near a 16-week low.

The other 1,373 patients were being treated in regular care wards, a net increase of 70. Hospitals admitted 1,379 people with the coronavirus disease in the past seven days, over 93 percent of whom were sent directly to regular care wards.

An average of 197 patients with the disease were admitted daily during that time, near a six-week high. The average rose by 1 percent in a week.

The RIVM said that 55,116 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Sunday and Monday morning. Roughly 73,500 positive tests were recorded by the health institute each of the past six days. That reflects an improvement of about 15 percent measured against the average from the seven days prior, based on corrected data from the RIVM.

The GGD tested just under 841,000 people for the coronavirus during the last calendar week, the organization said. That figure is down by about 18 percent compared to the last week of January. About 58 percent of those tested from February 5-11 were given the positive diagnosis.

In the latest round of data Amsterdam residents counted for 2,035 infections, more than any other municipality. That was followed by Utrecht (1,345), and Groningen (1,155).