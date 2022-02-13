On average, hospitals admitted 199 new Covid-19 patients each of the past seven days, up 4 percent in a week. That was the highest the average has been since December 23. Hospitals admitted 163 patients with the disease in the past 24 hours, including 11 sent directly to intensive care.

There were 1,482 patients with Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Sunday afternoon, a slight increase compared to the previous day. The total rose by about 10 percent in a week. A similar increase would put the number of patients at about 1,650.

There were 179 patients in intensive care units, three more than on Saturday, which kept the total near a 16-week low. The other 1,303 were being treated in regular care wards, an increase of eight after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths.

Some 60,227 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Saturday and Sunday morning, the lowest total reported by the RIVM on a Sunday in four weeks. Due to a three-week long backlog of data covering the end of January and beginning of February, it will not be possible to calculate a seven-day moving average until February 15.

About 82,780 people tested positive for the coronavirus on average each of the past 12 days. There were some signs that daily infections were tapering off after reaching a peak during the first week of February.

The positivity rate was 57.9 percent during the February 5-11 period, which started to slide downward at the start of the month. During that week-long period, 909,000 people were tested by the GGD, down 8 percent from the previous week.

The three cities with the most new infections in the latest data were Amsterdam (2,020), Rotterdam (1,538), Utrecht (1,484), Groningen (1,403), and The Hague (1,382).