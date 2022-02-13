Bilal Wahib briefly returned to Instagram on Saturday before his account was again taken offline in the evening. The 23-year-old singer who was banned from the social media site last year for inciting an underage boy to show his genitals.

Wahib posted a video on his new account on Saturday. "BILAL IS BACKK!!!! To celebrate, he and @rolfsanchez have a surprise in store for you very soon! ‘I missed you darlings,’” reads the caption. Singer Rolf Sanchez could be heard in the video. According to information in the profile, Wahib’s management would be in charge of the account.

However, the Instagram account was taken offline again shortly after the post. It is not known whether the singer and his management did so themselves or whether Instagram removed the profile.

Wahib was arrested last year on suspicion of producing and distributing child pornography after asking an underage boy on Instagram to show his genitals. The case was later dropped, but the singer was banned from Instagram for life. Programs featuring him were also canceled or taken offline and several radio stations boycotted his music.