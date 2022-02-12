After an overnight period expected to hit -3 degrees Celsius in some parts, the sun will shine across the Netherlands on Saturday. However, the afternoon and evening may give way to heavier clouds in the west. It will nevertheless remain dry, according to the KNMI. Rainfall and strong winds can be expected on Sunday. On both Saturday and Sunday, the high temperature will stay around 6 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will bring welcome sun coupled with blustery winds of up to 39 km/h near the IJsselmeer. Elsewhere, winds in the Netherlands winds will be between 24 and 35 km/h. Calmer winds of 17 km/h are expected in the south of the Netherlands. Temperatures will be comfortable at 6 and 7 degrees throughout the country. Rain is not forecast and 50% sunshine is predicted, but clouds will thicken as the afternoon progresses.

It should again dip to the freezing point overnight. Sunday will then bring a 70% chance of rain with gray, overcast skies. It will again be a blustery day on the IJsselmeer, with more wind than Saturday expected across the country. It will likely be a mild 6 or 7 degrees, but there is still a low of 0 degrees forecast.

By mid-week, temperatures could peak at 14 degrees, despite mild and changeable weather with quite a bit of wind. The warmer air temperature on Wednesday could also bring with it some stormy winds. There is a good chance of a Code Yellow warning for strong wind, with the northwest region most likely to be affected.

Thursday should have the highest chance of sun. Following that, there's about a 40 percent chance of drier weather.