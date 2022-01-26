The stock of homes in the Netherlands increased by over 77,000 last year, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported based on new figures. Nearly 69,000 newly-built homes were completed, slightly less than a year earlier.

In addition to new construction, homes were also added to the stock by renovating existing buildings like offices, commercial buildings, and schools. The previous government had an annual target of 75,000 new homes on average, achieved last year. The new Cabinet of Prime Minister Mark Rutte wants 100,000 new homes added to the stock per year.

The number of construction permits issued is a good indication of how many new homes will be built in the near future. The average lead time from granting a permit to the completion of the construction is approximately two years. Nearly 66,000 permits for housing construction were issued in 2020.

According to CBS, the most homes were built in Zuid-Holland last year at over 13,000. Relatively, the housing stock grew most in Flevoland at 1.7 percent. Utrecht, Noord-Brabant, and Noord-Holland also completed more homes than the national average. Relatively speaking, the fewest new homes were built in Friesland and Zeeland.

The Noord-Holland municipality of Beemster, which has now merged with Purmerend, saw its housing stock grow the most at almost 7 percent. A total of 272 homes were completed there. In absolute numbers, the most newly built homes were added in Amsterdam at 4,675. That increased the housing stock in the capital by 1 percent.