The vast majority of older residents who were eligible for a Covid-19 booster shot have now received it. However, the turnout is much lower among younger members of the population. Less than half of 18 to 45-year-olds have received a jab to boost their immunity against the coronavirus disease, according to the RIVM.

Turnout was highest among 76- to 80-year-olds. About 93 percent were fully vaccinated with an initial series, and 84 percent also received the booster shot. The turnout among other elderly groups is also rising fairly evenly; the vast majority of people who have been fully vaccinated and who were eligible for a booster shot have received it.

Only about 31 percent of the population from 18 to 25 years of age have received a booster shot. They are the youngest group eligible for a booster, and almost 75 percent of them were fully vaccinated with the first series of injections. A majority of young people still have yet to get the extra shot.

The booster jab may only be given to people who have not received a vaccine dose or a positive coronavirus test in the past 12 weeks. During the preceding three months, those aged 10 to 29 have represented the highest number of per capita infections in the Netherlands.

The administration of booster shots is now decreasing rapidly. Just over 460,000 people received such a vaccination last week, compared to more than 1.1 million a week earlier and almost 1.9 million the week before that. It is the lowest number since early December, when the booster campaign was beginning to get underway.

In total, just over 8 million people have now received a booster. That equates to 56.6 percent of all adults. There are still about 2.9 million people who could receive such a shot, but who have not yet visited a GGD vaccination center.