Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 1,163 people with Covid-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 22 after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. That was the third straight day the total increased, the first time that has happened since early December.

The hospital total was just two percent lower than seven days earlier, suggesting the six-week decline was potentially reversing course. There were 911 patients in regular care wards, a net increase of 32.

That was offset by a decrease of 10 in the intensive care units. The acute care wards were treating 252 patients in the ICU. That was the lowest total there since November 3. Hospital experts noted this week the sharp recent rise in coronavirus patients below 30 in the regular care wards, which has not yet carried over to intensive care units.

Hospitals admitted the most Covid-19 patients in any single-day period in 12 weeks, according to an analysis of data provided by the LCPS. Some 158 patients with the disease were admitted into care between Monday and Tuesday afternoon. That included 7 sent directly to intensive care. On average, 131 people with the disease were admitted each of the past seven days, 18 percent more than the previous week.

Hospitalization figures obtained by intensive care monitor NICE will soon distinguish between patients being treated for Covid-19, and those who are being treated for another issue but who test positive for coronavirus. The statistics can affect how the government pursues changes to the country’s coronavirus restrictions.

Conversely, the LCPS will not make changes to its daily reporting, a spokesperson told ANP on Tuesday. This is because patients who test positive still have to be isolated from others, which places extra strain on a hospital’s capabilities to treat other patients.

Meanwhile, the RIVM said that 54,225 more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday morning, but about 60,000 infections from the past eight days still have not been recorded in its systems. That backlog has been increasing. If it were included in the current reporting, the seven-day moving average would be near 61,000.

Instead, based solely on raw data, the moving average stood at 52,343. The new record was about 51 percent higher compared to last Tuesday.

Considering the data issue, municipal infection totals were wildly irregular. Eindhoven, for example, reported just 34 infections, the lowest total since October 22. Groningen registered 1,069 infections, and 1,291 were diagnosed in Tilburg residents, both of which were 75 percent above average.

The three cities with the most infections were Amsterdam (3,721), Rotterdam (2,336), and The Hague (2,019).